Partners for Affordable Housing to raise funds for homeless shelter with Fire Up the Smoker Raffle.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jen Theneman from the Partners for Affordable Housing joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the services they provide, and their upcoming Fire Up the Smoker Raffle which will raise funds for their shelters.
Grand prize for the raffle is a Green Mountain Smoker, as well as food gift cards and sauces.
Second prize is a holiday gift basket.
500 tickets are avialable, $10 each. Tickets can be purchased at main office or call them at 507-387-2115.
Drawing takes place Dec. 20 at 12:00 p.m.
For more information visit their website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.