State Street Theater to host Billy Joel, Elton John tribute performance

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Internationally acclaimed pop pianist, vocalist and Kawai-endorsed touring artist Phil Thompson will perform a night of Billy Joel and Elton John’s biggest hits at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the State Street Theater Co. in New Ulm.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online at State StreetNewUlm.org.
Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the performance for $25. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance and handicap seating will be available.
Visit State Street Theater Co.'s website for more information and other upcoming events.
