State Street Theater to host Billy Joel, Elton John tribute performance

A Tribute Concert by Phil Thompson Internationally acclaimed pop pianist, vocalist and Kawai-endorsed touring artist Phil Thompson performs a night of Billy Joel and Elton John's biggest hits including "Bennie & The Jets", "Your Song", "My Life", "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant", "Rocket Man", "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me", "Crocodile Rock", "Movin' Out", "Tiny Dancer", "Daniel", "Only the Good Die Young", "New York State of Mind" and of course no piano-hits show wouldn't be complete without "Piano Man!