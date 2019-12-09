State Street Theater to host Billy Joel, Elton John tribute performance

Internationally acclaimed pop pianist, vocalist and Kawai-endorsed touring artist Phil Thompson will perform a night of Billy Joel and Elton John’s biggest hits at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the State Street Theater Co. in New Ulm. (Source: State Street Theater Co.)
By Jake Rinehart | December 9, 2019 at 3:25 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 3:25 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Internationally acclaimed pop pianist, vocalist and Kawai-endorsed touring artist Phil Thompson will perform a night of Billy Joel and Elton John’s biggest hits at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the State Street Theater Co. in New Ulm.

Billy & Elton: The Hits

A Tribute Concert by Phil Thompson Internationally acclaimed pop pianist, vocalist and Kawai-endorsed touring artist Phil Thompson performs a night of Billy Joel and Elton John's biggest hits including "Bennie & The Jets", "Your Song", "My Life", "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant", "Rocket Man", "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me", "Crocodile Rock", "Movin' Out", "Tiny Dancer", "Daniel", "Only the Good Die Young", "New York State of Mind" and of course no piano-hits show wouldn't be complete without "Piano Man!

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online at State StreetNewUlm.org.

Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the performance for $25. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance and handicap seating will be available.

