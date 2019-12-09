Thousand of food items and $17,000 raised at the “You Can Make A Difference Cookout”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of food items and money was raised for the 23rd annual KBEW 98.1/Darling International “You Can Make A Difference Campout” which wrapped up last Saturday.
The community donate 1736 items for the food shelf, and students from the blue earth elementary school donated about 2,600 items for the food shelf and toy drive the cash and check donations this year totaled just about $17,000.
A trailer load of toys was also donated as part of this year’s camp out. The toy distribution will be held this Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:00 a.m. til noon at the Blue Earth American Legion.
