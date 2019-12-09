Using 1000-500 mb thickness to track arctic air

Using the key thickness lines, arctic air is associated with the 5,100 (510) meters. So when it comes to tracking arctic air one thing you can do is locate the 5,100 (510) meter thickness line and follow how it moves over a period of time. One way to locate current and pass thickness lines is by visiting weather.cod.edu current analysis page. An example of what the page looks like is posted below. In the image below the key thickness lines have been highlighted so you can clearly identify them. Highlighted liens are; navy blue represents the 510 (arctic) line, light blue 540 (rain/snow) line, and red is 570 (tropical) line.