AFA providing scholarships to teens impacted by Alzheimer’s disease

NEW YORK (KEYC) — High school seniors that have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease are invited to share their experiences to raise awareness and have the opportunity to earn a college scholarship through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest.
The deadline to enter the essay contest is set for Jan. 17.
“No matter how young or old you are, Alzheimer’s can impact your life,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Teens across the country are helping to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, volunteering at care settings and even conducting scientific research. We encourage them to share their stories to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness.”
The scholarship essay is open to high school seniors across the nation.
Awards range from $5,000 for first prize, $2,500 for second prize, $1,500 for third prize and between $500 and $1,000 for honorable mentions.
To qualify, applicants must submit a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Students can learn more about the contest and submit their essays by visiting AFA’s website.
