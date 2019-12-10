Business association begins to form in Upper North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato’s Commerce Drive is a unique street for business.
You have industrial, restaurants, fitness centers and auto body shops. Most, if not all, are locally owned.
Connecting Commerce is a new business association for the corridor, shining the spotlight on Upper North Mankato.
“Because we’re all independent, locally owned businesses as part of the association, we can’t do as much alone as we can do together,” Curiosi-Tea Owner Heidi Wyn said.
Business associations are great for small businesses to market, network and involve the community in various events.
“Somebody may have an idea that bounces off someone else and sparks another idea. You can take it and make it a true community event or an idea and help to support everybody who is at the table,” explained Jason Tompkins of Ignition Fitness.
Not yet an official business association, there are only about four-member businesses.
All encourage any business in Upper North to join.
Wyn has a lot of experience with business associations, citing how exactly her old one assisted her at her old location in Old Town.
“Having been part of the Old Town Association on Riverfront previously, I saw how that really helped a small local business partnering with other businesses and also referring and sending business across the street or down the road,” described Wyn.
Already seeing more traffic from construction wrapping up on Commerce Drive, the time is now for the soon-to-be business association to begin the planning process.
“Our next goal is establishing ourselves as a business association and then we’ll begin planning that next event,” Sota Sisters Boutique Owner Amber Bannerman added.
Connecting Commerce hopes to host a number of fun community events.
They kicked things off with a Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween.
