Businesses extending hours for Shop New Ulm at Night event

By Jake Rinehart | December 9, 2019 at 9:43 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 9:43 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to the annual Shop New Ulm at Night event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Over 20 businesses will be extending their hours to allow customers to fulfill their holiday shopping needs.

Participating businesses will be offering a special promotion for this one-evening-only event, which will vary from business to business. Some businesses will be offering 20% off your entire purchase, buy-one-get-one for $0.01 and more.

For a full list of participating businesses and full promotional details, visit NewUlm.com or visit the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce Office at 1 North Minnesota Street.

