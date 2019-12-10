Carrie Underwood, Pitbull and more in next year’s lineup for Twin Cities Summer Jam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Robyn James with the Twin Cities Summer Jam joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the 2020 lineup and share details on how to purchase tickets.
Artists include Carrie Underwood, Pitbull, and the Zac Brown Band.
The Twin Cities Summer Jam takes place July 23-25 at Canterbury Park.
Tickets are on sale Dec. 13, but Pre-Sale is available on their website.
For information on the line-up, how to purchase tickets and find hotels, visit https://www.tcsummerjam.com/
