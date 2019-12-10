Dig 'N Pink raises over $15,000 for cancer patients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic Foundation recently announced that the Cleveland, Nicollet, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (LCWM) and St. Clair Volleyball teams that participated in the annual Dig 'N Pink fundraiser raised a total of $15,450 during the month of October.
Every October, Dig 'N Pink raises money and awareness for breast cancer with the help of local high school volleyball teams. This year’s fundraisers included t-shirt sales and silent auctions.
Area businesses also made generous contributions to the program.
“Through Dig ‘N Pink we raise funds to help local cancer patients with expenses. Our high school players learn the impact cancer can have on families and the importance of giving back to the community,” Dig 'N Pink Founder Melissa Strachan said.
All of the funds will go towards community members that have been diagnosed with cancer. After accepting the check from Dig 'N Pink, the Mankato Clinic Foundation plans on using the money to purchase gift cards for patients being treated for cancer at the Mankato Clinic.
