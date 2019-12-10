Disney to host casting call at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — DeLisi Creative Casting will be hosting a Disney Casting Call at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
DeLisi Creative Casting is searching for:
- A girl between the ages of 7 and 10 years old that has brunette hair and has brown eyes and is precocious, or unusually mature for their age.
- A boy between the ages of 7 and 10 years old that has blonde hair and blue eyes and precocious, or unusually mature for their age.
The selected child, both boy and girl, will be playing the role of someone who is 8 years old.
According to the event website, the selected child will have a role in an undisclosed Disney live-action feature.
The open casting call will be located at the Executive Center on the east side of the fourth level in the Mall of America.
Anyone interested in auditioning must be accompanied by an adult. In addition, candidates should bring a non-returnable photo, if possible.
Auditions will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., with wait time being determined by turnout. In an effort to save time, candidates can pre-register by sending an email to childcasting@gmail.com with “Pre-Registration Request for (name of candidate), MPLS open call” as the subject line. The body of the email must include:
- Name of candidate
- Candidate’s age/date of birth
- City and state where the candidate resides
- Current photo of candidate (does not have to be professional, just a snapshot of the candidate)
- Name of parent or guardian
- Parent or guardian contact information, including a phone number or email address
If a candidate is interested in auditioning but is unable to travel to the Mall of America on Saturday, Dec. 14, they also have the option to audition online.
Candidates can submit their auditions online by uploading their audition tape to the Cast It Talent webpage. The deadline to apply online is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15.
There are no fees to attend the in-person casting call or to apply online.
Any updates or changes to the in-person auditions can be found by visiting the Cast It Talen webpage.
Minnesota is the final audition location for the Disney project, which had already hosted auditions in New York and Los Angeles.
Nina Gold and Debbie DeLisi have been named casting directors for this project.
DeLisi is credited with discovering the four lead actors in the film Captain Phillips, including Barkhad Abdi, who was nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for his performance. All four of these actors were initially discovered at a casting call that DeLisi had hosted in Minnesota.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.