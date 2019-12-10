‘Forward Together’ campaign aims to reduce educational gap

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Area leaders from industry, education and community gathered at South Central College to work together to tackle the achievement gap in higher education in Minnesota.
That gap refers to education beyond high school whether that’s through certification or a doctorate. In 2015, the Minnesota Legislature enacted a law stating that 70% of people ages 25 through 44 should have higher education by 2025.
Currently, Minnesota is at 62%, but gaps exist for communities of color.
“We know we have some really large gaps with our racial and ethnic communities in Minnesota. Within those communities, there’s a need to desegregate further and really provide an opportunity to laser focus some investment and programming to those communities that need it the most," said Dennis Olson, commissioner of Minnesota’s Office of Higher Education.
Native Americans hold the lowest attainment rate at 28%, compared to whites at 67.8%.
“We know that for Minnesota that our diversity is increasing and we need all of our populations to be successful to have a thriving economy," said South Central College President Annette Parker.
South Central College has been combating the gap issue as part of the Achieving the Dream program, that has been helping students finish degree programs they start and help with retention.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.