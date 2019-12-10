Kennedy Elementary School to host Vendor, Craft Fair

Kennedy Elementary School in Mankato is scheduled to host a Vendor and Craft Fair from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Kennedy Elementary School. (Source: Associated Press, Kennedy Elementary PTO)
By Jake Rinehart | December 9, 2019 at 9:21 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 9:21 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kennedy Elementary School in Mankato is scheduled to host a Vendor and Craft Fair from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Kennedy Elementary School.

This event is open to the public and will include a variety of vendors.

More information can be found by visiting Kennedy Elementary PTO’s Facebook event.

This event is sponsored by the PTO at Kenedy Elementary School. Proceeds will benefit their programs and events throughout the school year.

