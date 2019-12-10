Lake Crystal Police searching for hit and run suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lake Crystal Police are asking for public assistance in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run from last Thursday night.
The police department says the victim of the incident discovered their Gray Hyundai Elantra was struck on its rear left side, causing more than $1,000 in damage.
There’s currently no description of the vehicle or driver being sought, but if you possibly have any information, contact the Lake Crystal Police Department at 507-726-2056
