Loans, grants can help seniors with home repairs

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For seniors, staying in their home as they age can become difficult with accessibility and safety concerns.
The USDA 504 Home repair program can help low-income senior homeowners make the necessary updates to their home to safely continue to live there.
The maximum loan amount is $20,000 and the grant maximum is $7,500.
“It can help with improving any health or safety issue. So we do a lot of roofs, grab bars for people in the bathrooms,maybe widening doorways, walk-in tubs or showers...if they need to use a walker or wheel chair, ramps to get into their home," said USDA Rural Development Loan Assistant Michele Clarke.
The money can also be used for overall modernization. Applicants must be at least 62 years old and own their home with good credit history.
For more information, contact your local rural development office.
