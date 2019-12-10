Man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to apartment laundry room

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County charges a man with arson in an apparent laundry room fire at a Mankato apartment Saturday afternoon.
Ashish Puri faces two felony counts first-degree arson and one felony count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses described a man who officers believe to be Puri set fire to the building's laundry room.
Law enforcement saw Puri leaving the building and detected a strong odor of smoke coming from him.
The officers searched Puri and found a butane lighter along with a rolled up piece of paper.
Public Safety believes he was a recent tenant of the building and had been squatting.
He is due in court December 19.
