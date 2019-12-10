Mankato EDA reviews Cherry Street Ramp hotel proposal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Economic Development Authority conducted a preliminary review of a hotel development proposal for the Cherry Street Parking Ramp Monday.
Downtown Mankato Properties submitted the proposal to construct a 117–room Marriot Springhill Suites that would be built on top of the current ramp.
“We’re at a time in the market where there’s a great need for more hotel rooms downtown to be complementary to the Civic Center, conventions, sports teams, all the new businesses and new office buildings. Market studies show there’s a great demand downtown,” says Downtown Mankato Properties Developer Gordon Awsumb.
The first and second-floor improvements to the hotel would reduce parking ramp capacity from 156 stalls to 121 stalls, but recent parking district studies show that parking availability downtown would not be significantly impacted.
