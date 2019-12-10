Mankato woman is accused of stabbing a man she met on an online dating app

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to a call from a man who claimed 22-year-old Tywanda Johnson stabbed him while on a date.
The criminal complaint shows officers discovered the man bleeding from a one-inch wound near his spine.
The man says he met Johnson through the dating app Tag, and had been showering at her apartment when she began yelling at him to leave.
Johnson allegedly threw furniture at the man before stabbing him.
The alleged victim also noted $160 missing from his pants, which he believes Johnson took while he was in the shower.
When police spoke to Johnson, she said the two had engaged in sexual activity and she feared she was in danger following an argument.
She claimed the man hit her, although no injuries were observed by officers.
She is charged with felony 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor theft.
Her court date is December 19.
