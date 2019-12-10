Minnesota State ranked No. 1 for fifth consecutive week, McKay, Smith earn WCHA awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey team improved to 14-1-1 on the season with a pair of victories against Lake Superior State over the weekend.
Freshman center Nathan Smith and goaltender Dryden McKay both earned WCHA Player of the Week honors for their performances.
Smith recorded two assists in the series, while McKay only allowed one goal, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced in the two-game series. McKay also recorded his fourth shutout of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 victory.
The MSU Men’s Hockey team is currently on a nine-game winning streak and was ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation for the fifth consecutive week in the latest edition of the USCHO Poll.
Minnesota State will be traveling to Marquette, Michigan, for two road games against Northern Michigan on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14.
