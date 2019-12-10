Miss Mankato Scholarship Competition crowns new winner

Miss Mankato 2020 Morgyn Haugen joins Miss Minnesota 2020 Kathryn Kueppers in a Facebook Live video moments after being crowned. (Source: Miss Mankato Scholarship Competition)
By Jake Rinehart | December 10, 2019 at 3:37 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:37 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2020 Miss Mankato Scholarship Competition crowned a new winner on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Morgyn Haugen was crowned Miss Mankato 2020.

Morgyn Haugen was crowned Miss Mankato 2020 by Miss Mankato 2019 Emily Schumacher. (Source: Miss Mankato Scholarship Competition)

Haugen is a Mankato West High School graduate and is currently enrolled in her sophomore year at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Miss Minnesota 2020 Kathryn Kueppers was in attendance and performed a talent for the crowd.

Kueppers and her talents will be on full display during the Miss America 2020 Competition on Dec. 19 on NBC.

