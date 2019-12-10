Miss Mankato Scholarship Competition crowns new winner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2020 Miss Mankato Scholarship Competition crowned a new winner on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Morgyn Haugen was crowned Miss Mankato 2020.
Haugen is a Mankato West High School graduate and is currently enrolled in her sophomore year at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Miss Minnesota 2020 Kathryn Kueppers was in attendance and performed a talent for the crowd.
Kueppers and her talents will be on full display during the Miss America 2020 Competition on Dec. 19 on NBC.
