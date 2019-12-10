Over 100 art scholarships awarded to students in the region

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -Students are getting the opportunity to study and work with professional artists thanks to art scholarships.
The Prairie Lake Regional Arts Council awarded youth scholarships to 107 students in the region, representing 17 towns.
Scholarships of $300 was given to grades 7-12 and $200 was given for grades 2-6.
Students will get to take lessons or perform with youth organizations.
“Students are taking piano lessons, violin, cellos, dance they might be performing with a youth orchestra or they could be taking art lessons,” said Prairie Lakes Executive Director Brenda Byron.
Students were chosen through an online application process, sharing their goals for the future and a recommendation from teachers.
