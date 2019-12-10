Registration now open for Minnesota Organic Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced Tuesday that registration is now open for the upcoming Minnesota Organic Conference that will be hosted on Jan. 9 to Jan. 10 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Keynote speakers for this event include author Judith D. Schwarts and fourth-generation farmer Charlie Johnson.
Schwartz is an author and journalist whose work explores nature-based solutions to environmental and economic challenges. Her books include Water in Plain Sight: Hope for a Thirsty World, Cows Save the Planet and Other Improbable Ways of Restoring Soil to Heal the Earth.
The keynote address, “Why Soil Matters for your Farm and Beyond,” by Schwartz will be made on Jan. 9.
Johnson runs a 2,500-acre farm near Madison, South Dakota, in partnership with his two brothers. The farm has been organic since 1976.
The Johnson brothers raise oats, soybeans, corn and alfalfa, while also maintaining a 200-head-cow-calf operation.
Johnson was named the Organic Farmer of the Year in 2013 by the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). Johnson also currently serves on the MOSES Board of Directors.
The keynote address “Whisper from the Prairie – A Generational Legacy" will be given by Johnson Jan. 10.
The early-bird registration period is scheduled to end on Dec. 27.
For more information about the Minnesota Organic Conference, including schedules, updates and to register, visit the Minnesota Organic Conference’s webpage.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.