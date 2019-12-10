St. James community honors National Guardsman killed in helicopter crash

By Alison Durheim | December 9, 2019 at 6:24 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 7:00 PM

SAINT JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — Twenty-eight-year-old Chief Warrant Officer James Rogers was one of three Minnesota National Guardsmen who died in a helicopter crash on Thursday near Kimball, Minnesota.

Rogers is a St. James High School graduate.

As the community grieves, they come together to remember him and his sacrifice.

Rogers was a fierce tennis player, active choir participant and a stand-out student.

Through the grief, the community and the school came together to remember him at places of worship and in the very halls that he walked as a high school student.

“Every week we start with the Pledge of Allegiance, and I have a different student-lead that, and today I picked a senior student who is enlisted in the National Guard to be the person who led the Pledge of Allegiance this morning and I just spoke about James about 30 seconds or so and we did have a moment of silence,” said Karla Beck, St. James Middle/Senior High School principal.

Sen. Julie Rosen said, “all of Minnesota is praying they, and their families, can find peace.”

