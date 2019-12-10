Support local seniors by donating requested gifts for seniors for the Be a Santa to a Senior program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Be a Santa to a Senior program is asking for community support to fulfill gift requests for seniors.
There are trees located at businesses throughout Mankato, each decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. The gifts can then be brought to the business where the tag was found, and will then be delivered to a local senior.
The program ends on Dec. 12. On the following day a gift wrapping event which will take place at Giebel Chiropractic at 103 N Broad st. from 8:00am-8:00pm
The program is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care, and with the support of many volunteers, community members, nonprofits, and businesses, it provides holiday cheer through gifts for seniors.
Many tags and gift requests still need to be fulfilled. These tags are on trees at the following Locations:
- Round Bank Waseca, 200 2nd St. NE. Waseca
- River Valley Hearing, 1830 Commerce Dr. North Mankato
- Jerry’s Body Shop 1671 Madison Ave, Mankato
- Kato Karate 201 N.Victory Dr., Culvers on Madison Ave.
