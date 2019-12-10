Traffic signal updates coming to Highway 169 and 22

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highways 169 and 22 can expect traffic signal changes.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation are updating the timing of 11 traffic signal systems.
“The objective of this is to reduce delays, stops, emissions of vehicles and allow them to progress along those corridors more efficiently," said MNDOT Assistant Traffic Engineer Nick Ollrich.
Nationally, updating traffic signal timing has shown to reduce traffic delay by 15 to 40 percent.
MNDOT warns motorists to pay closer attention with the new changes.
Updates to the yellow arrow will be installed as well as the left turn green arrow. Make sure to watch for different timings, to best fit traffic volumes.
