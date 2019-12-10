UMN Extension, FSA offering free Farm Bill crops seminars

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension and Farm Service Agency (FSA) will begin a series of free educational meetings to help crop producers understand decisions regarding the 2018 Farm Bill reauthorizations of ARC and PLC programs.
The seminars will be hosted across 46 Minnesota counties and will be led by Extension educators and FSA members.
“This program offers different options to help producers mitigate risk, but the choice of which program to enroll in can be difficult due to the complexity of it,” said Kevin Klair, University of Minnesota Extension economist and program leader at the Center for Farm Financial Management at the university. “We encourage producers to attend an educational meeting and to use the national decision aid tools to run scenarios for their farm.”
Registration is not required to attend any of the free seminars.
The ARC Program is an income support program that provides payments when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level.
The PLC Program provides income support payments when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.
All farm producers with interest in the cropland must make a farm program election by March 15, 2020. This selection will apply to the farm for 2019 and 2020. Crops grown in Minnesota that is covered by this program include corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, canola, sunflowers, oat, sorghum, lentils, dry peas, garbanzo beans and flax.
Producers will need to communicate with landowners on program decisions, Klair added. For instance, yield updates are landowner decisions, while other program decisions are made by the farm operator.
For more information about the educational seminars, visit z.umn.edu/2018FarmBill. If anyone is interested in learning more but is unable to attend any of the in-person meetings, visit FarmBill.umn.edu to view online presentations.
