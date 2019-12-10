USDA announces open sign-up period for Conservation Reserve Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced an open sign-up period for the Conservation Reserve Program.
Starting December 9 and going through February 20 of next year, land is eligible for enrollment in the current sign-up period.
That includes land that was under a CRP contract that expired in 2017, 2018 or 2019.
The program was established in the 1985 farm bill.
Over time the program has come to target environmentally sensitive crop land by taking it out of production and focusing on protecting water quality, enhancing wildlife habitat and controlling soil erosion.
To be eligible for CRP, land must be owned and operated for at least one year prior to the end of the enrollment period.
For more information, you can contact your local FSA office.
