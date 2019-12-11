Authorities receive report of threat at New Ulm High School

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Parents in the New Ulm area have been notified of a recent threat at New Ulm High School.
The New Ulm Police Department received a tip from the FBI Office in Mankato on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with information about a possible threat at New Ulm High School.
NUPD officers conducted an investigation on Wednesday. As a result of the investigation, police learned that a threat was made on social media.
The suspected student was removed from the building without incident and has been cooperating with law enforcement agents. Although the student was removed from the building, they were not arrested.
The case is still under investigation as law enforcement officials conduct interviews and search warrants for further social media data are applied for.
No additional students were identified as being involved with the threat at the time of publication.
School continued without interruptions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Brown County Attorney’s Office will review the case after the investigation is finished and will make a determination at that time whether charges will be filed.
