Brown County offers free entrepreneurial consulting

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The office of Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation (RCEF) recently announced an expansion to its services for entrepreneurs in all of Brown County at no charge to the businesses, effective immediately.
The RCEF is a non-profit organization that provides free and confidential one-on-one business consulting, training and mentoring for small business owners and start-up businesses.
RCEF is funded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and includes all counties within Region Nine.
As a result of the RCEF: Brown County Catalyst venture, the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce will be providing free office space in their building to businesses.
Long-time businessman and entrepreneur Jim Jensen will be the main point of contact at the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce for businesses interested in the RCEF: Brown County Catalyst. Jensen has been serving clients for RCEF for several years.
Jensen will also host office hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as being available by appointment.
For more information, visit RCEF.net.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.