City of Springfield to announce new healthcare partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Springfield is looking to keep health care in the community.
Just last week, Mayo Clinic Health System announced plans to close their facilities in Springfield and Lamberton effective March 1 citing the difficulty to recruit and retain doctors and declining admissions and emergency department use.
On Thursday, the city of Springfield will announce a new lease partnership with a new provider.
The city says the new partner will continue to provide essential healthcare to the community.
