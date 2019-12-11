City of Springfield to announce new healthcare partnership

City of Springfield to announce new healthcare partnership
Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday that it is set to close its Springfield and Lamberton facilities on March 1, 2020. (Source: Mayo Clinic Health System)
By Mitch Keegan | December 11, 2019 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 3:11 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Springfield is looking to keep health care in the community.

Just last week, Mayo Clinic Health System announced plans to close their facilities in Springfield and Lamberton effective March 1 citing the difficulty to recruit and retain doctors and declining admissions and emergency department use.

On Thursday, the city of Springfield will announce a new lease partnership with a new provider.

The city says the new partner will continue to provide essential healthcare to the community.

We will have much more tomorrow on KEYC News 12.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.