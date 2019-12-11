East’s Baier reflects on 100 career wins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato East senior wrestler Kolin Baier recently joined the 100 win club after a solid performance on Saturday.
We caught up with Baier earlier this week.
“When I first got off the mat, it didn’t feel any different than any other win, but just to know the work I’ve put in has accumulated to triple digits is a big deal. Now that I’ve got that milestone, just need to keep moving forward,” said Baier, East senior.
Those 100 career wins are a product of hard work throughout the years.
“Eighth grade year I was 4–12, freshman year, built on that and sophomore year I had a 30 win season. I’ve had improvement ever since,” said Baier.
Baier is setting his sights high as the senior wraps up his high school career at Mankato East.
“He’s definitely a pinner, he knows how to put guys away. He likes to work on all areas. He’ll cut and release a bit early on. He’s quick for his size, he’s good on his feet, but his strength is putting people away,” said Jon Dierks, Mankato East head coach.
The dynamic wrestler is currently ranked third in Class AA at 195 and hopes to be competing for a state championship at the end of the season.
“Just put my head down, go to work at practice. We have a national tournament coming up, I’ll do my best, and we’ll see where it gets me,” Baier added.
Baier and the rest of the Cougar wrestling team return to action at Faribault for a varsity triangular in their next competition on Thursday.
