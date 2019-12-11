Eide Bailly moves to new location downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After spending more than 15 years in the Eastwood Industrial Park, Eide Bailly made the move to their new location in Eide Bailly Tower on 2nd Street in downtown Mankato.
The move to the second and third floor was made last weekend and employees began to work in the new office yesterday.
A partner with Eide Bailly said the move was made to support the company growth and they’re excited to be a part of Mankato’s growing downtown district.
“It’s been a great move, it’s been a great transition for us. As a company we’re growing and this puts us in a space where we have the ability to grow further and attract the talent that we need,” said partner with Eide Bailly, Heather Thilges.
Eide Bailly is holding a ribbon cutting on January 7 at 4 p.m. with Greater Mankato Growth.
