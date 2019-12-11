Fairmont City Council approves $14 million for YMCA building project

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A new YMCA may be coming to Fairmont after the city council voted on Monday to commit $14 million in partial funding for the building’s construction.
While the Fairmont city council's decision is a step forward toward building the new YMCA, additional funding is still needed to build the facility in a cornfield just west of the Fairmont Mayo Health Care Clinic.
There's still an additional $6 million needed to fund it, and with the city council's decision on Monday, it's now up to Fairmont's Community Action Committee to raise those additional funds.
“When you’re raising this type of money for a facility like this you’ve got to know where the city or public money is going to be first. As of last night, we now know that’s going to be $14 million. So it’s now the responsibility of our committee to have a fundraising campaign to raise the additional $6 million,” says Fairmont Community Action Committee Co-chair Brandon Edmundson.
The nearly $20 million YMCA has generated discussion amongst city officials who have looked at raising sales taxes to be able to meet the $14 million commitment for the improvement project.
“There was a lot of discussion about it at the council meeting with both sides and the addition. Currently, our sales tax can fund up to a $9 million dollar improvement project. The additional $5 million would be or potentially be a tax increase in the future,” says Fairmont Acting City Administrator Troy Nemmers.
The city has also explored raising property taxes to a 6.25 percent levy increase to pay for the $5 million not made up by the sales tax. But the Community Action Committee still needs to raise its $6 million.
“If the committee is able to raise the $6 million then that discussion would be up to how those additional funds are raised whether that’s through a tax levy or some other funding source that are done within the city,” says Nemmers.
Construction on the YMCA is expected to begin well into next year, and the action committee has received interest from several donors.
