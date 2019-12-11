Finish up the holiday shopping at local businesses for Holiday in Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tina McClain from Inspire Health & Wellness joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about Holiday in Old Town, and how shoppers can get involved with the event.
There will be lights and decorations on Riverfront Dr., as well as carolers at various businesses. Passports can be stamped at participating businesses to potentially win prizes. Get six stamps and then turn it in at the last business visited to be entered into a prize drawing.
Holiday in Old town takes place Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
