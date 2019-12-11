The history of the Lager

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Area brewing companies were celebrating National Lager Day on Tuesday by showing appreciation to the craft’s early beginnings.
“The view of lagers in today’s society is the classic American Lager that you would normally have. We call them light domestics,” explained Chris Collins, head brewer at the Mankato Brewery.
Many who partake in drinking alcoholic beverages prefer a good old fashioned lager.
Light, crisp and refreshing. It’s about as American as apple pie.
“The reason why people gravitate towards that is because that’s what the standard of beer became," added Collins. "You’re looking at, after prohibition, large monopolies in the beer industry went forward and made this beer and it was a staple.”
Lagers really didn't take off until the mechanical revolution and refrigeration came along.
Controlled temperature is huge for brewing lagers as they have to be at a cooler temp than most beers.
“There isn’t a whole lot of difference creating the liquid, but once you pitch the lager yeast, the fermentation time is longer, it’s got to be at a cooler temperature, the aging time is a lot longer than an ale and because the flavors are more subtle, it’s more of a challenge to create a really good lager beer,” August Schell Brewing Company President Ted Marti said.
So why exactly do Americans gravitate toward the lager?
“The goal is obviously drinkability. I think you’re going to sell a lot more of your lighter beer than a heavier beer. If you look at the way we sell beer, you sell stouts in a four-pack or bomber whereas you would sell a lager in maybe a 12 or 24-pack,” Marti added.
With subtle hops and a light, golden glow, it’s easy to see (or taste) why most Americans choose a lager as their go-to choice for beer.
