Hoffner named AFCA Region Five Coach of the Year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks Football Head Coach Todd Hoffner was named this year’s AFCA Region Five Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
This is the third time in his career that he has earned the award.
The Mavericks finished regular season play going a perfect 11-0, while also winning the NSIC Championship for the third straight year.
The Mavericks have a record 105-21 during Hoffner’s reign.
The National Coaches of the Year Award will be given on Jan. 14.
Hoffner and the Mavericks return to action on Saturday in the NCAA semifinals at Slippery Rock.
