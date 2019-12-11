How to watch the Minnesota State-Slippery Rock Playoff Game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Momentum is building as we inch closer and closer to kickoff between Minnesota State and Slippery Rock’s NCAA Semifinals matchup on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Slipper Rock, Pennsylvania.
When it comes to streaming the big game, area viewers are limited to a single option.
Since ESPN owns the television broadcasting rights to Saturday’s game, the contest will only be available on ESPN3 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Fans wanting to stream the game can do so by visiting ESPN.com/watch or using the ESPN app during the event.
There is also a watch party scheduled at Buffalo Wild Wings in Mankato that fans are welcome to attend.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.