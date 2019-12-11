Mankato man wins Ice Castle RV

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One lucky Mankato resident won a raffle and is taking home an Ice Castle RV.
The Fire & Ice raffle, which benefits the Greater Mankato Area United Way, raised a little over $44,000 for United Way programs.
Avid ice fisherman Zach Busch is taking the 8x17 foot ice castle home.
After receiving the phone call and ignoring it, this voicemail is one he says he'll never forget.
“Got a voicemail and I heard it was him. My wife just kind of shot out of bed and yelled ‘WHAT?’ The dogs went running around because they were all concerned about what was happening and I paced around the house until about 2:30 in the morning,” Busch recalled.
Busch even called his shot a couple of days before the actual raffle.
“So me and my wife share a Google Calendar and when I bought the ticket I put on their ‘Zach wins new ice castle today.’ She sends me a picture back ‘wow that’s pretty cocky!’ Well, you never know,” Busch added.
Busch sold his old ice shack immediately after hearing the news that he had won the Ice Castle RV.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.