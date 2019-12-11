Mavericks continue consistent play, gear up for series at Northern Michigan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The now 14–1–1 Maverick Men’s Hockey team is coming off of yet another weekend sweep, their 6th of the season.
“We’re a team that likes to focus each game on our own play and we know we were capable of accomplishing great things. We had goals that we had set early on in the year and we’re just trying to take it day by day and I think we’ve done a good job of keeping each other accountable to that so far,” Nick Rivera, MSU senior forward, said.
Eight of the Mavericks next 10 matchups will be on the road. Currently the team is undefeated when playing away games.
“We’ve had good starts on the road where we’ve gone out and there’s not a lot of distractions, it’s just our group, it’s the staff that traveled with us. There aren’t a lot of distractions like there are at home so I think our veteran guys have done a really good job at getting our group unified, focused for when the puck drops and again I want to give credit where it’s due and it’s our upperclassman providing that with us having good starts on the road and playing from in front,” Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
“Not a ton changes, we can play any games so we focus on our game more than the other team’s game and just go from there,” Connor Mackey, MSU junior defenseman, said.
“We clearly take pride at playing at home and our record for the past couple years has shown that and at the end of the day in the NCAA you’ve got to be able to win some road games toward the end of the year if that’s where you want to be at the long haul you’ve got to win a road game so that’s what we like to look forward to and we’re just taking it step by step to get to that route,” Rivera said.
In these upcoming contests the players’ and coaches’ are keeping in mind the larger sheets of ice that they will be playing on at Northern Michigan and during the Mariucci Classic.
“I don’t mind it, I like it, just a little more coverage in the D–zone, a little more work, ice to cover, you get a little more time and space out there so you can make some plays so I enjoy the big sheet, I’m sure our team does too, it’s fun,” Mackey said.
“They have to play on the same sheet we do so they might be a little more comfortable with it but at the end of the day it’s still hockey,” Hastings said.
“We’re a really good team, clearly we rely on our speed, speed and size so we like to put that forward and on a big sheet we’re able to use that to our ability and we play there for our next couple of games on a big sheet so we’re going to have to learn how to adjust and that’s part of our whole season just learning how to adjust in tight areas and all that kind of stuff so we’re looking forward to it,” Rivera said.
The Mavs fly out Thursday their first game against Northern Michigan is set for Friday at 6:07 p.m.
