Senator Nick Frentz to co-chair Clean Energy and Climate Caucus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Nick Frentz co-chairs a new caucus focused on fighting climate change and increasing clean energy usage in Minnesota.
Frentz is one of 29 members of the Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Caucus.
Earlier this year, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a plan to make all of the state's energy carbon-free within the next thirty years.
Initiatives to accomplish that goal include requiring car manufacturers to offer more hybrid and fully electric vehicles starting in the 2023 model year.
Right now, Minnesota’s energy usage is close to 25-percent carbon-free.
