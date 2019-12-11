What’s Up Wednesday: company gives 10 million in Christmas bonuses, Spygate 2.0, and Princess Diana’s dresses put on auction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this week’s What’s Up Wednesday, KEYC News 12 This Morning talks about St. John’s Properties’s Christmas bonuses, the Patriots’ newest controversy, and the failed auction of Princess Diana’s dresses.
St. Johns Properties gave $10 million in Christmas bonuses, with employees who worked there the longest earning the highest checks. The New England Patriots are in hot water after being accused of spying on other teams. And an auction for Princess Diana’s dresses failed to find a buyer.
Every week KEYC News 12 This Morning will find new stories the hosts found interesting.
