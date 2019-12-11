William V. Campbell Trophy to be presented to best football-scholar athlete in nation

NEW YORK (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks linebacker Alex Goettl is the only Division II Football player to named one of 12 finalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy.
The trophy, which annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership, is being awarded Tuesday evening in New York City.
“Very humbled, it’s a huge honor to be named a Campbell Trophy finalist. I’m honored to be here,” Goettl said before Tuesday’s National Football Foundation Awards Dinner.
The North Mankato, Minnesota, native currently has a 3.93 grade-point-average (GPA), on a 4.0 scale, while also excelling on the football field for the undefeated Mavericks.
“I give Coach Hoffner a lot of credit for my success at MSU. He’s helped me ever since I got there; helped me through some difficult points in my life, and he’s always been supportive of me and pushing me to get better,” Goettl explained.
Goettl has recorded 42 tackles and two interceptions this season, including one interception that helped Minnesota State reach the NCAA Semifinals.
“We were winning 21-14 in the second half, they tried a trick play. I intercepted it and returned it for a touchdown. That was pretty exciting,” Goettl recalled.
Goettl is a two-time Academic All-American and he thanks his success on and off the football field, in part, to the way he was raised.
“I give my parents a lot of credit. They taught me to give 100 percent, whether it be academics, football or the community,” Goettl explained.
The Biomedical Sciences major is planning to take his talents to the next level to eventually become a physician assistant.
“I applied to PA schools, physician assistant. I’ve been accepted to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. I’d be happy to go there," Goettl said. "My goal is to be a physician assistant PA at Mayo [Clinic] in Rochester. That’s the long-term goal.”
Goettl, along with the other 11 finalists, has received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 National Football Foundation’s National Scholar-Athlete Class, presented by Fidelity Investments.
The William V. Campbell Award ceremony will be broadcast on ESPN3 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
