Allina Health Clinic coming to Springfield
Allina Health has been selected as the facility’s new health care provider. (Photo by Allina Health Clinic in Lakeville, Minnesota) (Source: Allina Health Clinic)
By Lauren Andrego | December 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 4:11 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — City officials announced who will take over the Springfield Medical Facility on Thursday afternoon.

Allina Health has been selected as the facility’s new health care provider.

Just last week, Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) announced plans to close its facilities in Springfield and Lamberton, effective March 1.

MCHS cited difficulty recruiting and retaining doctors and low patient numbers and emergency department use.

The city says Allina will continue to provide essential healthcare and comprehensive services to the community.

The Allina Health Clinic in Springfield plans to be fully operational in Spring 2020.

