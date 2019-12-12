Alltech and United Way donates new winter clothes to Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the fourth consecutive year, Alltech made its holiday donation to keep members of the community warm.
This is the first year United way has paired with Alltech to find a home to all of the new warm weather gear.
“One of the spokes of the wheel that United Way touches is on is convening. It’s really important that we convene and connect individuals to where their hearts desires are. So, this is a piece of that making sure that we connected the right players together to go out and make a huge impact,” CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus said.
All of the donations will be distributed to Mankato Area Public schools, across 10 elementary schools.
United Way connected with the school district in hopes to help students not outfitted for the winter season.
“And the really nice thing about this today is that this is brand new stuff. So, kids will be pulling tags off of things as they get it and it’ll be a brand new item. Not that used items don’t have value but it’s nice when you get something and it’s brand new,” Franklin Elementary School Principal Travis Olson said.
Alltech employees supplied the donations over the course of a month.
The donations filled up one entire tree and a big tub.
