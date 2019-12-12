Capstone donates literacy kits to area nonprofits for the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the fourth year in a row, two local companies are working with Greater Mankato Area United Way to provide donations to children in need during the holiday season.
Employees at Capstone have assembled over 100 literacy kits that were distributed to area nonprofits Tuesday.
Partners for Affordable Housing and Committee Against Domestic Abuse received the donations and will distribute them to children in need to help boost literacy.
“I hope it gives them something to call their own. Not only a book to get lost in or excited about, but also with our kids we try to put in some activities and some fun things like toys and even basics like crayons, pencils and coloring sheets and such,” says Capstone Corporate Giving and Literacy Center Manager Christie Skilbred.
Additional donations are being sent to the Family Partnership in Minneapolis later this week and to other nonprofits throughout December.
