Cyclists brave the cold weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There are some hardcore bikers throughout the region that don’t put the bikes away once the temperatures drop.
Aaron Buege loved riding his bike as a kid.
This translated to his adult life, where he no longer has a car, and, instead, bikes to and from work and bikes all around town.
Winter is when he gets his fat tire bike out, which is a little bit more interesting of a ride and a craze that’s getting more people to ride in the winter.
“People definitely ask about them a lot," Buege said. It’s not something that is necessary to commute during the winter. It does make it a lot more fun, but it can be done on any bike by anybody really.”
Buege rides every single day with his four-legged friend Rocco.
“He’s been running alongside me since he was a puppy. It’s the only way we can get enough exercise that he’s actually tired. He just loves it.”
Jo Robbins, an avid cyclist, has been riding for over 40 years.
When she was married 47 years ago, the couple only had one car, forcing her to bike and take her kids with her from place to place.
“One [child] would be on my backpack and one would be on the seat on the back of my bike,” Robbins described.
With thousands of miles under her belt, she picked up every little trick along the way.
“Jenna at Nicollet told me a long time ago to keep your core warm and then your brain will give you the message to send to fingertips and toes and such,” Robbins explained.
At the end of the day, for these two cyclists, their hobby means exercise with a purpose.
“It’s a good way to stay active. It builds exercise into my morning and daily routine," Buege added.
