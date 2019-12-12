Explore southern Minnesota: A week’s worth of indoor fun for the whole family

You can check out displays, all free, Thursdays and Saturdays through the end of December. The building is located at 307 Tiell Drive in St. James. This month the facility is free and open to the public December 12 & 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and December 14 & 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Give the club a call at 507-381-6267 and they’ll be sure to let you aboard.