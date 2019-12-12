Explore southern Minnesota: A week’s worth of indoor fun for the whole family

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for ways to enjoy all southern Minnesota has to offer without letting Mother Nature get in the way, we’ve got you covered.
We begin with some breaking news, or a chance to break the news yourself at Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson. It’s a place where sloths take the driver’s seat and young veterinarians step in to bandage a wound.
Located inside the Hutchinson Mall on Highway 15, kids are invited to dig in and find inspiration on their own.
It’s free for those under the age of 1 and 5 bucks a person for everyone else. Memberships are available. For questions about the museum, email director@wheelandcog.com.
***
Let's keep those wheels turning and head to a town established to support a railroad back in 1867.
That heritage is still honored today, thanks to The Model Railroad Club in St. James.
The group of train enthusiasts has created a world for their model trains to pass by, one you'll just have to see to believe.
You can check out displays, all free, Thursdays and Saturdays through the end of December. The building is located at 307 Tiell Drive in St. James. This month the facility is free and open to the public December 12 & 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and December 14 & 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Give the club a call at 507-381-6267 and they’ll be sure to let you aboard.
***
If you’re feeling adventurous, why not take a stroll down Venomous Alley. It’s inside one of the world’s largest reptile displays in Owatonna.
One step inside RAD Zoo and you never know what will snatch your attention..
The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo has everything from turtles, alligators, fish..and even a boa constrictor once owned by Justin Bieber himself.
Right now the facility is right off I–35 in Owatonna, but the animals will soon have a new home at the Medford Outlet Mall. That location is set to open sometime in February.
The business travels to area schools and libraries & also hosts birthday parties and more at their Owatonna facility. You can call RAD Zoo at 507-455-1465.
***
There’s always something biting at this fishing hole, you may just have to dig in for the big catch.
From crafting snowflakes to managing life on the farm, it’s all in view at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
You can have the kids serve you up a meal or transfer all your funds, for $8 a person, just head down to 224 Lamm Street.
***
If you're going to be a princess, you might as well sit on your throne, right?
That’s a small piece of the elegance offered at Creative Play Place tucked inside the St. Peter Community Center.
There are plenty of opportunities to pedal off some extra energy in the gym and work on some fine motor skills in the playroom downstairs in suite 127.
The best part? It’s all free. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 to noon. They’re also available for birthday parties. You can contact them at 507-934-0667 for more information.
***
And last but certainly not least, if you don't mind the cooler weather, grab your broom and hit the ice at Heather Curling Club in Mapleton.
Curling history in this town dates back to the 1850's, it's even deemed the 'cradle of curling', or the curling capitol of southern Minnesota, if you will...and we can't forget about Olympic gold medalist and Mapleton native John Landsteiner who found his niche for curling right in this very building.
From learn to curl classes you can take with the whole family to a men’s and women’s league, there’s truly a spot on the ice for everyone. Click here for a full list of classes.
These are just a few of the great attractions southern Minnesota has to offer year–round.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.