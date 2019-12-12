Fresh layout to the long-time Christmas at the Cox House in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — “Christmas at the Cox” is set to begin on Friday, Dec. 13.
The three–day event is a nearly 30-year tradition and comes with a twist this year.
Night one is called a "Merry Mixer" and will feature catering and a cash bar.
Night two will be more traditional with self–guided tours.
Sunday will be a family day with crafts and a photo opportunity with Santa himself.
Though all three nights are new and different, they all are set to provide a relaxed environment to celebrate the holidays.
“People have a lot of preconceived notions about what a historic house tour looks like and we’re trying to sort of change that experience up. The Cox House is a very immersive experience, it’s not a hands-off, hands in pocket kind of tour. You can sit in the chairs, you can sit in the table, you can play the piano, we welcome people to do that," executive director of the Nicollet County Historical Society Jessica Becker said.
If you’re interested in attending, visit https://www.stpeterchamber.com/event/christmas-at-the-cox-house/.
