Golden Apple awarded to Central High School educator

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For some teens, life circumstances are a little harder, leading them to Central High School, where they find support and are offered a fresh start each morning.
The focus is not on where they have been, but where they are going in their futures.
Helping them navigate their journey is teacher Sarah Karau-Dauk, this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.
“You teach material, but it’s also about sharing your life experiences,” Karau-Dauk said. "You need to have lots of tools because the same tools aren’t going to fix everything.”
Some call Karau-Dauk a life-saver.
“You take those hardest kids and you sit down with them one on one and they share what’s going on and you just say, yeah that totally makes sense, we’re here to support you, let us know what you need,” Karau-Dauk added.
Karau-Dauk says she loves teaching at Central High School and wouldn’t go anyplace else.
