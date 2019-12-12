Gustavus Festival of Saint Lucia crowns their 2019 Saint Lucia inside Christ Chapel

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College was filled with the celebration of Swedish history and tradition this morning.
The 79th Gustavus Festival of Saint Lucia honored and crowned its Saint Lucia and her court.
Hanna Alhosawi was chosen to be this year’s Saint Lucia for her qualities of courage, leadership, character and service to others.
Alhosawi is a sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major.
“The fact that I get this (award), that means that I might have a positive impact on campus. And that just means that I just need to keep doing what I do and hopefully make more change on campus and hopefully motivate more people,” Alhosawi said.
The celebration invited members of the community to a service inside the chapel followed by a luncheon.
