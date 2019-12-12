Highway 14/15 Bridge in New Ulm to open by December 18

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers will be able to avoid a multi-year detour for their holiday travels as the Highway 14/15 Minnesota River Bridge in New Ulm could be open to traffic as early as the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18.
MN Dot says to expect traffic control changes at the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37. The current all-way stop condition will revert back to no stopping for the Highway 14 traffic.
Construction began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019. Crews and landscapers will return in the spring to complete aesthetic work, but no detours will be needed.
The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.